SBS News In Depth

The day the US President resigned rather than face impeachment

SBS News In Depth

U.S. President Richard M. Nixon sits at a desk as he announces his resignation on television

U.S. President Richard M. Nixon sits at a desk as he announces his resignation on television Source: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Farhana Haider
Source: SBS News

As controversy continues to swirl around former US President Donald Trump and his alleged connections with the January 6th insurrection, this month marks the anniversary of the end of another troubled Presidency

Published 9 August 2022 at 11:05am
By Farhana Haider
Source: SBS News
This feature was first produced for the BBC World Service's 'Witness' program
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Solomon Islands Media Control

Australia our 'partner of choice': Solomons' PM

CATHERINE KING CAR PARK PRESSER

Reports of visa applicant's death in Afghanistan 'devastating': Immigration Minister

On the Money - Housing, Real estate (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Owen Wilson, REA Group

Obit Olivia Newton John

Olivia Newton-John remembered: grace, energy, 'a symbol of hope and triumph'