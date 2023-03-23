Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New endometriosis clinics to open across Australia
Assistant Minister for Health Ged Kearney announces endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Federal Government has announced the details of 20 clinics across Australia that will provide specialised care for people suffering endometriosis and pelvic pain. Endometriosis affects an estimated one in nine Australian women and people assigned female at birth. Until recently awareness of the disease has been limited, with many women going undiagnosed and living with chronic symptoms for years.
