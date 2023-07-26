Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The mysterious disappearance of China's Foreign Minister
Qin Gang, Ex-Chinese Foreign Minister Source: AAP / Michael Kappeler/DPA
Beijing has officially removed its Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office after a month of absence that led to speculations about his fate. His predecessor Wang Yi is back in charge. With little official explanations behind his removal, the most likely theory is that he fell victim to power struggles within the state apparatus.
