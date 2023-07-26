The mysterious disappearance of China's Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Qin Gang, Ex-Chinese Foreign Minister Source: AAP / Michael Kappeler/DPA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Beijing has officially removed its Foreign Minister Qin Gang from office after a month of absence that led to speculations about his fate. His predecessor Wang Yi is back in charge. With little official explanations behind his removal, the most likely theory is that he fell victim to power struggles within the state apparatus.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

A protest against the death penalty at Speakers' Corner in Singapore

Human rights groups call for Singapore to halt executions

Local residents use buckets with water to try to slow down flames approaching their houses near Lisbon, Protugal

Climate change is intensifying heatwaves and bushfires: meteorologists

NSW MENINDEE MASS FISH KILLS

Murray Darling Basin Plan won't finish on time, says Minister

FEDERAL ELECTION 2022 STOCK

Record numbers enrol ahead of Voice to Parliament referendum