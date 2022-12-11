SBS News In Depth

The Red List of Threatened Species adds mammals, corals threatened by human activity

Climate Threatened Species List

FILE - A monarch butterfly pauses in a garden, July 11, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. Populations of a vulnerable species of marine mammal, numerous species of abalone and a type of Caribbean coral are now threatened with extinction, an international conservation organization said Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List includes more than 150,000 species, including the monarch butterfly. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) Source: AP / Matt Slocum/AP

Published 11 December 2022 at 1:53pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

The International Union for Conservation of Nature says a species of sea snail and a marine mammal have been added to its Red List as threatened with extinction. Pillar coral's status has also worsened from vulnerable to critically endangered, as the report blames human activity's impact on marine life.

