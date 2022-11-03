SBS News In Depth

The rising cost of living strikes a sour note with Australians

David works 40-hours a week busking in Melbourne and is struggling to make ends meet

Published 3 November 2022 at 7:56pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Allan Lee
Australians are working more hours, on average, than before the pandemic. Yet, one in four are finding it difficult to get by on their income. Rate increases and inflation are straining some households, and putting others on notice - with many people forced to change their spending habits.

