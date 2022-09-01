SBS News In Depth

The UN looks for permanent presence at Zaporizhzhia

Rafael Mariano Grossi and his International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have begun work at the nuclear power plant

Rafael Mariano Grossi and his International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have begun work at the nuclear power plant

Published 1 September 2022 at 1:24pm
By Catriona Stirrat
The United Nations have finally gained access to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following fears of a radiation disaster, where their inspection is expected to last at least a few days

