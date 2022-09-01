The UN looks for permanent presence at Zaporizhzhia

Rafael Mariano Grossi and his International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors have begun work at the nuclear power plant Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 1 September 2022 at 1:24pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
The United Nations have finally gained access to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following fears of a radiation disaster, where their inspection is expected to last at least a few days
