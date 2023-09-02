The Voice Referendum in regional Australia

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





Orange.





A prosperous town buoyed by mining, tourism, education and agriculture





And the views of its residents when it comes to the Voice, are just as diverse.





They are keen to understand what it might mean for regional Australia.





Deputy Mayor Gerald Power is Orange's first Indigenous councillor.





“I think that has created an opportunity now for council. That dynamic has changed now. So having a voice right here in the chamber. In relation speaking, I'm guiding the First Nations people here in that can have a partnership between Orange city council and sacred sites and their stories and what they are really feeling could be quite beneficial in relation to First Nations people here in Orange.”





On Orange's Mount Canobolas - an ancient volcano with summit views - Mr Power explains it's sacred to the Wiradjuri people.





It's part of the Wiradjuri spiritual story. So it's named Canobolas. But the spiritual story, it's Gaahna-bula. And it's about these three brothers fighting over a woman.





On the side - he runs Indigenous cultural walking tours - sharing the heritage and culture of the region.





Originally from Queensland - Mr Power has the blessing from Wiradjuri elders to do this.





He was also part of a last year's push which saw council move a motion to support the Voice.





“We know exactly why we are doing yes – just on two simple basis’s – recognition in the constitution and a voice to provide better outcomes for Indigenous people.”





It's mid-week in Orange but more than 100 local residents who want to know more have turned up to a community forum, ahead of what could be only the ninth ever amendment to Australia's constitution.





Some are undecided.





Honestly I don’t know much about it so I'm trying to educate myself and find out more. This is the first event/information that's been available to us so I think there hasn't been much in Orange particularly.





Others back a definite yes.





“For me it’s a bit of a no brainer. I think any country that is not mature enough to recognise its first nations people has a lot searching to do in its soul.”





And outside the event...





“I think it’s just a waste of money - there is more important things that the government should be looking after. I'd vote no because I just think leave things as they are, don't be interfering with what’s going on.”





SBS spoke to several other people who said they would vote no but did not want to be recorded.





Of the around 40,000 people that live in Orange - almost eight per cent are Indigenous.





And while some are in strong support of a Voice – others are concerned about what it will actually mean for those living in the regions.





Some Indigenous Elders like Senior Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram say it has been challenging to express concerns around the Voice.





“Even if we have an opinion, they don't respect it and they come down on you. The yes vote, if they know that you don't support it, they start condemning and criticising you. And I believe the Voice has divided our great nation.”





Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Les Powell says he's also worried about representation within the Voice to Parliament.





“Who does it benefit? Why does it benefit and are we going to get better outcomes for Indigenous people, especially grassroots people. How can they be fair and represent the whole lot of Australia? They can't! Just in Wiradjuri alone we have 500 different groups, 500 different dialects.”





Aunty Alice Williams also shares these concerns.





“If you go and ask some of the young people they'll think you're talking about a TV show. We have become a 'tick a box' people. You know, we're tick a box for this, we're tick a box for that. And it's the same thing with this Voice. We will be ticking a box and with very little information about what we are ticking for.”





While some haven't heard of it at all - like Uncle Vic.





“Do you know what the referendum is, has anyone explained it to you?





Uncle Vic: No, I don't know what it is.”





At the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service - there's hope the Voice will usher in positive outcomes as CEO Jamie Newman explains.





“The system has never worked for us so we have to change that. Whether you are white, black or brindle, people need healthcare. But we would have got here a lot sooner if we were listened to by government.”





For Orange the conversation continues.





At least for another six weeks.





