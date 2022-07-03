There are no women in Papua New Guinea's parliament, but these election candidates hope to change that
Candidate Lucielle Paru says she wants to win a seat on equal terms, not through a women's quota. Source: Stefan Armbruster, SBS
Published 3 July 2022 at 7:58pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS News
As Papua New Guinea prepares to go to the polls, women candidates are campaigning to return to parliament. Australia’s nearest neighbour is one of the few countries in the world with no female MPs, but a small group is standing to change that, and their nation, for the better.
