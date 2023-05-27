'This is Australia's story': survivors of the Stolen Generations mark National Sorry Day

The Cootamundra Girls Home. (NITV News).jpg

Cootamundra Girls Home. Source: Supplied

Survivors of the Stolen Generations and their descendants have come together to acknowledge the atrocities they and so many others faced - as they marked the 25th annual National Sorry Day. More than 20 survivors from the Cootamundra Girls Home travelled from around the country to reflect on the past, and to share their visions for a better future.

