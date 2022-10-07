Thousands seek compensation in Optus data hack

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Thousands seek compensation in Optus data hackPlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (791.25KB)Published 8 October 2022 at 7:27amSource: SBS News .Published 8 October 2022 at 7:27amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNew York migrant crisis triggers state of emergencyLiverpool set to host 2023 Eurovision song contestSydneysiders face weather "danger day'White House plays down Russia nuclear threat