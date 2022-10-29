SBS News - Google - Shorts

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz goes head to head with Felix Auger-Aliassime's in the Swiss Indoors semi-finals

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 October 2022 at 1:34pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 29 October 2022 at 1:34pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kanye West reinstated to Twitter

72 deaths recorded in Philippines floods

Australians return home from Syrian camp

Rishi Sunak criticised for skipping COP27 climate summit