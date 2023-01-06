SBS News In Depth

Trans-Tasman stage show celebrates First Nations stories, language and culture

SBS News In Depth

A trans-Tasman performance called Hide The Dog that explores First Nations culture and language of Tasmania and New Zealand. (SBS).jpg

A trans-Tasman performance called Hide The Dog that explores First Nations culture and language of Tasmania and New Zealand. (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2023 at 8:10pm
By Sarah Maunder, Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

It’s a story combining the First Nations culture and language of Tasmania and New Zealand. Hide the Dog stage play features two young friends discovering the world’s last Thylacine – or Tasmanian tiger. And bringing the show to the stage of the Opera House has been a labour of love and perseverance.

Published 6 January 2023 at 8:10pm
By Sarah Maunder, Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Heatwave in the UK

2022 UK's hottest year ever: report

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

Russia: Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Sochi

Across Australia and the world, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning