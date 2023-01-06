Trans-Tasman stage show celebrates First Nations stories, language and culture

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
A trans-Tasman performance called Hide The Dog that explores First Nations culture and language of Tasmania and New Zealand. (SBS)
Published 6 January 2023 at 8:10pm
By Sarah Maunder, Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
It’s a story combining the First Nations culture and language of Tasmania and New Zealand. Hide the Dog stage play features two young friends discovering the world’s last Thylacine – or Tasmanian tiger. And bringing the show to the stage of the Opera House has been a labour of love and perseverance.
