Transgender women testify in trial of those alleged to have tortured them
Julieta González revisits Banfield Pit Source: AP
A trial is underway in Argentina to prosecute those alleged to be responsible for the rape and torture of transgender women under the country's dictatorship that ruled from 1976-1983. Julieta Gonzalez is among the thousands of victims that suffered during the dictatorship and has now testified against the horrors she was subjected to.
