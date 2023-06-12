Transgender women testify in trial of those alleged to have tortured them

Julieta González revisits Banfield Pit (AP).jpg

Julieta González revisits Banfield Pit Source: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A trial is underway in Argentina to prosecute those alleged to be responsible for the rape and torture of transgender women under the country's dictatorship that ruled from 1976-1983. Julieta Gonzalez is among the thousands of victims that suffered during the dictatorship and has now testified against the horrors she was subjected to.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Bus Crash

'More than we can bear' - 10 killed in Hunter Valley bus crash

Keeping healthy can be as simple as taking regular walks (Jonas Jaken-Unsplash).jpg

Campaign focuses on keeping Australia's men healthy

Shellie Morris.jpg

Indigenous singer-songwriter Shellie Morris is appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia

Manuel Ranoque, father of two of the youngest Indigenous children who survived the Amazon plane crash

After more than five weeks in the jungle, rescued children want 'bread and rice pudding'