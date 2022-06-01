Treasurer to unveil details of 'dire' economic challenges

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Treasurer to unveil details of 'dire' economic challengesPlay01:03EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (977.63 KB)Published 2 June 2022 at 7:24amBy Allan LeeSource: SBS NewsTags Treasurer to unveil details of 'dire' economic challengesPublished 2 June 2022 at 7:24amBy Allan LeeSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesShanghai gradually reopens after COVID lockdownUS President meets Korean boy band to discuss hate crimesJohnny Depp wins libel caseUS, Germany send more weapons to Ukraine