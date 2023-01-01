Tributes for former Pope Benedict XVI as plans made for faithful to bid farewell

In this 2005 file photo, former pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd at the Vatican. The ex-pope's funeral will take place in St Peter's Square. Source: AAP / Marco Iacobucci
Published 1 January 2023 at 4:54pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Pope Francis has remembered his predecessor as a noble, gentle person as global leaders and Catholics worldwide mourn the loss of the former Pope whose body will lie in state from Monday in St Peter's Basilica.
Published 1 January 2023 at 4:54pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share