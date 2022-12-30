SBS News In Depth

Tributes paid after death of Dame Vivienne Westwood

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

FILED - 02 July 2005, Berlin: British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood sits in the audience in Berlin during the fashion show of her last class. Westwood has died at the age of 81. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa Credit: Hannibal Hanschke/DPA

Published 31 December 2022 at 9:30am
By Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Europe

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died, leaving behind a legacy going from punk to knighthood. A pioneer in urban fashion who radically changed perceptions in style, she remained politically conscious her entire life.

