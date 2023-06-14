Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges

USA TRUMP REMARKS BEDMINSTER NEW JERSEY

Former US President Donald J. Trump speaks outside at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey Source: AAP / Peter Foley/EPA

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in a Federal court in Miami on charges related to his withholding of classified documents. Although the former president and his supporters claim the charges are politically motivated, his situation is unlike that of other politicians accused of mishandling confidential information.

