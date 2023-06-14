Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges
Former US President Donald J. Trump speaks outside at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey Source: AAP / Peter Foley/EPA
Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in a Federal court in Miami on charges related to his withholding of classified documents. Although the former president and his supporters claim the charges are politically motivated, his situation is unlike that of other politicians accused of mishandling confidential information.
