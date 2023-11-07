Turnbull urges Albanese to avoid Israel 'showboating' as forces encircle Gaza City

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts .





TRANSCRIPT:





Last week, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid a visit to Israel alongside his former British counterpart, Boris Johnson.





Mr Morrison said he believed a ceasefire would be the wrong move.





"In terms of a pause, in our discussions today, there is a willingness to ensure that there's humanitarian support. But do you provide a pause in a ceasefire to allow Hamas to regroup, to get themselves in a position to resist even further? I mean, this is this is the play from Hamas, and we've got to be careful not to be suckered into it."





The pressure for a ceasefire has continued to build.





But the Israeli Prime Minister has reiterated his opposition to such a move.





During an interview with the U-S ABC News network, Benjamin Netanyahu said it wouldn't even be considered while Hamas held onto its hostages.





"Well, there'll be no ceasefire, general ceasefire in Gaza without the release of the hostages. As far as tactical, little pauses, an hour here, an hour there, we've had them before. I suppose we'll check the circumstances in order to enable goods, humanitarian goods to come in or our hostages, individual hostages to leave. But I don't think there's going to be a general ceasefire. It's not that I don't think. I think it will hamper the war effort. It will hamper our effort to get our hostages out."





With multiple world leaders - like Morrison and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - visiting the region, former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged Anthony Albanese not to do the same thing.





Mr Turnbull says a prime ministerial visit to the Middle East would serve no purpose, and that Mr Albanese would be better off focusing his attention on issues at home.





Meanwhile Antony Blinken has come to the Turkish capital of Ankara - but he's been met by protests who accuse the U-S for being complicit on the war in Gaza.





The protesters gathered outside the U-S Embassy and chanted ‘Murderer U.S.A, genocidal Israel!’ while hoisting Turkish and Palestinian flags.





The president of the Religious Workers Union Ali Yildiz says their actions are to support the Palestinian people.





"Sometimes there are weak voices coming from the Muslim world, but these voices are not enough to stop the blood, tears, violence and genocide there (in Gaza.) Therefore, it’s on our conscience, we can’t sit at home. And with the responsibility of being Muslim, we organise these events (protests) in connection with the tyrants’ oppression, to let the world know, to hold the tyrants accountable."





The protest coincides with a decision by the Turkish parliament to remove all products made by the companies Coca-Cola and Nestle from their restaurants.





The Turkish Grand National Assembly released a statement saying all products made by companies that support Israel in the Gaza war will not be sold on the parliamentary campus.





Back in Gaza, a top Israeli army commander has declared Israeli Defense Force [[IDF]] troops are operating in Gaza City for the first time in decades.





The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command is Major General Yaron Finkelman.





"During these hours too, we are fighting at the most significant centre of the Gaza Strip. This is where I just returned from now. For the first time in decades, the Israeli Defense Forces are fighting in the heart of Gaza City, at the heart of terrorism. This is a complex and difficult war and to my sorrow, it also comes at a price."





While calls for a humanitarian ceasefire are ongoing, some leaders are looking ahead to when the war might end.





Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country will have a role to play in the strip for an "indefinite period."





But White House National Security spokesman John Kirby says President Joe Biden does not support that.





"We don't support a reoccupation of Gaza by the Israeli Defense Forces. We do think that there needs to be a healthy set of conversations about what post conflict Gaza looks like and what governance looks like. What we absolutely agree with our Israeli counterparts on is what it can't look like, and it can't look like it looked on October 6.”





It is far from clear when hostilities might come to an end.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his nation's forces have destroyed countless headquarters, tunnels, and bases belonging to Hamas, and during a televised statement, vowed that his country is confident its allies will continue to support them - but that they won't stop until they reach their goal.



