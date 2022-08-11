SBS News In Depth

TV journalist who staged on-air protest faces possible jail sentence

SBS News In Depth

Journalist Crashes Russian Live News Show With Anti-War Poster

Marina Ovsyannikova has been charged following this protest on live Russian state TV in March Source: Stella Pictures/ABACA/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

Russian state-funded Channel One journalist Marina Ovsyannikova made international headlines on March 14, when she appeared behind the anchor of an evening news broadcast, holding a poster against Russia's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine.

Published 11 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

On the Money - tech, phones, telecoms, mobiles.jpg

SBS On the Money: CEO Series: Andy Penn, Telstra

PENNY WONG G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS MEETING

How is multicultural Australia's face presented to the world?

Denomination CEO and co-founder Rowena Curlewis holding a box of canned wine (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Will Australian wine-lovers give up the bottle?

PETER DUTTON EKKA VISIT

Rift appears in Coalition over government's jobs summit