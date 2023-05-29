Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Two-way skilled migration promoted between India and Australia
Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese in front of the Sydney Opera House illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag Source: AAP / Dean Lewins
India and Australia have signed an agreement that will allow easier migration for skilled workers and graduates between the two countries. This is seen as a sign of maturity for India and a new milestone for the large Indian-Australian community.
