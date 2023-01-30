Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Tyre Nichols killing prompts renewed calls for US federal policing legislation
Al Sharpton at the National Action Network Headquarters on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16, 2023 Source: AAP / Siegfried Anthony/STAR MAX/IPx/AP
There are renewed calls for a federal policing bill in the United States to address police reform and racial injustice following the beating to death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers.
