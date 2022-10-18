U-K police investigate Chinese consulate assault

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen U-K police investigate Chinese consulate assaultPlay01:06SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.01MB)Published 19 October 2022 at 7:08amSource: SBS News .Published 19 October 2022 at 7:08amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesVictorians brace for Murray River to break its banksAustralia and Singapore pledge allegiance with "green economy deal"Ukrainian nuclear power plant cut off by Russia againQatar Airways cuts back on flights to make room for World Cup fans