Ukraine barraged by Russian missiles again

Teenager Injured In Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Residential District

This image shows the devastation caused by a Russian missile attack on a residential area of the Darnytsky district of Kyiv on Thursday morning 29December2022 Kyrylo Tymoshenko/Office of the President of Ukraine/Cover Images Credit: Kyrylo Tymoshenko/Office of the/Cover Images

Published 30 December 2022 at 1:38pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Ukraine has been barraged by Russian missiles which poured down across major cities, destroying civilian infrastructure. The defence ministry say it's "one of the most massive missile attacks" since the start of the invasion.

