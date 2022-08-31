SBS News In Depth

Ukraine calls for nuclear plant to be demilitarised

Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Gross (AAP)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Gross in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Source: AAP / AP

Published 31 August 2022 at 1:15pm
By Brooke Young
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the UN nuclear inspection team, as Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately shelling the team's corridor to the plant, and calls for the demilitarisation of the facility continue to grow.

