Ukraine envoys 'get animal eyes packages', as countries agree to new price cap on Russian oil
Security measures have been taken at the Ukrainian embassy in the Hague after the discovery of a bloody package with animal eyes. Credit: ANP/Sipa USA
Published 3 December 2022 at 1:41pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Western nations have agreed to place a new price cap on Russian oil, in a bid to curb global price spikes, and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. It comes as several Ukrainian diplomatic missions around the world have tightened security measures after receiving bloody packages containing animal eyes.
Published 3 December 2022 at 1:41pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share