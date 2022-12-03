SBS News In Depth

Ukraine envoys 'get animal eyes packages', as countries agree to new price cap on Russian oil

Embassy Ukraine: extra security measures taken

Security measures have been taken at the Ukrainian embassy in the Hague after the discovery of a bloody package with animal eyes. Credit: ANP/Sipa USA

Published 3 December 2022 at 1:41pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Western nations have agreed to place a new price cap on Russian oil, in a bid to curb global price spikes, and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. It comes as several Ukrainian diplomatic missions around the world have tightened security measures after receiving bloody packages containing animal eyes.

