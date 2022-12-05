Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeals to Ukrainians to help one another as winter arrives
An elderly resident of Bakhmut chops firewood with a hatchet outside his apartment building Source: AAP / Justin Yau/Sipa USA
Published 5 December 2022 at 11:53am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian families are waiting in the cold for their loved ones to cross from the Russian-held bank of the Dnipro River to Kherson during a three-day amnesty which ends today.
