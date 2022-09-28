Ukraine referendums claim to show pro-Russia result

Referendum votes are counted in Donetsk region Source: AAP / Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA
Published 28 September 2022 at 10:14am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The results of referendums being held in two of the four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are pointing towards support for annexation - perhaps not surprisingly, given that armed officials went door-to-door collecting votes. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the referendums are nothing more than an attempt to steal the territory of another state and erase the norms of international law.
