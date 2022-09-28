SBS News In Depth

Ukraine referendums claim to show pro-Russia result

SBS News In Depth

Referendum votes are counted in Donetsk region

Referendum votes are counted in Donetsk region Source: AAP / Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 September 2022 at 10:14am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

The results of referendums being held in two of the four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine are pointing towards support for annexation - perhaps not surprisingly, given that armed officials went door-to-door collecting votes. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the referendums are nothing more than an attempt to steal the territory of another state and erase the norms of international law.

Published 28 September 2022 at 10:14am
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Delivery app workers take part in a protest to demand better working conditions in São Paulo

Sao Paulo's delivery drivers bear brunt of cost of living increase

For some Australians, seeing a doctor is not as simple as it sounds

'Profound inequalities in health care' - Human Rights Law Centre

CENTRELINK QUEUES MELBOURNE

Robodebt royal commission begins probing unlawful debt recovery scheme

KELLY BAYER ROSMARIN OPTUS

Hackers claiming Optus breach say they don't want ransom and have deleted stolen data