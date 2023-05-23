Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Ukraine-Russian border tensions escalate as drone attacks continue
A woman inside an apartment damaged after an overnight drone attack in Kyiv Source: AAP / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA
An armed group's incursion from Ukraine into Russia's Belgorod region has sparked clashes and injuries, escalating tensions. As the head of the Wagner mercenary group says it's Russia's own fault, Ukraine's President has lauded his country's air defence capabilities as his nation prepares to receive F-16 fighter jets.
Share