Ukraine to get the tanks and resources it wants

An M1A2 Abrams battle tank of the US army

A M1A2 Abrams battle tank of the US army that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, is unloaded at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022. - The military equipment arrived in Poland as part of the Operation Atlantic Resolve, augmenting the air, ground and naval presence along the Eastern flank of the NATO. (Photo by MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The United States has announced it will supply Ukraine with 31 of its most advanced battle tanks after Germany announced it will do the same, moves hailed by Kyiv as a potential turning point in its battle to repel Russia's invasion.

