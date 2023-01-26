Ukraine to get the tanks and resources it wants

A M1A2 Abrams battle tank of the US army that will be used for military exercises by the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, is unloaded at the Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia on December 3, 2022. - The military equipment arrived in Poland as part of the Operation Atlantic Resolve, augmenting the air, ground and naval presence along the Eastern flank of the NATO. (Photo by MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images