Ukraine's ambassador to Australia speaks to SBS
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko Source: SBS News
The NATO summit in Lithuania could be critical in shaping the direction of the war in Ukraine and the future of the Western alliance. Ukraine, still hasn't been issued an invitation inot the 31-country security pact, with Germany and the United States arguing the country is not yet ready. Political correspondent Sara Tomevska sat down with Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, to discuss what he hopes comes of the summit.
