Ukraine's president says conflict in the country's east "extremely difficult"

Soldiers looks at the smoke coming from the oil refinery of Lysychans'k. Lysychans'k is an elongated city on the high right bank of the Donets River in the Luhansk region. The city is part of a metropolitan area that includes Severodonetsk and Rubizhne; the three towns constitute one of Ukraine's largest chemical complexes. The town is now the frontline since the Russian destroyed the bridge connecting Severodonetsk to Lysychans'k, Russian troops are attacking the city and moving towards it. The main road that connects Lysychansk to Kramatorsk is occupied by Russian army. (Photo by Rick Mave / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Source: SOPA Images/Sipa USA