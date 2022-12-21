SBS News In Depth

Ukrainian football coach now sharing football expertise with Aussie kids

Roman Sanzhar joined Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv as manager in 2021 (Karpaty Lviv football club).jpg

Roman Sanzhar joined Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv as manager in 2021 Source: Supplied / Karpaty Lviv football club

Published 21 December 2022 at 5:21pm
By Marcus Megalokomos
A displaced Ukrainian coach who fled the war in the country now calls Australia home, and is helping kids in Western Sydney improve their football skills.

