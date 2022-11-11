SBS News In Depth

Ukrainian troops cautious as they approach Kherson

Ukrainian Armed Forces continue toward Kherson front in Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces continue toward Kherson front in Ukraine

Published 11 November 2022 at 5:15pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian forces are approaching the outskirts of Kherson city as Russia claims its troops have begun to retreat from the key regional capital. So far though there’s no evidence of a mass withdrawal.

