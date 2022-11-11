Ukrainian troops cautious as they approach Kherson

Ukrainian Armed Forces continue toward Kherson front in Ukraine Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 11 November 2022 at 5:15pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian forces are approaching the outskirts of Kherson city as Russia claims its troops have begun to retreat from the key regional capital. So far though there’s no evidence of a mass withdrawal.
