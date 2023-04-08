Ukrainian troops observe Ramadan, while Russia charges US journalist with espionage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents a state award to a Ukrainian Muslim serviceman at the Birlik Crimean Tatar cultural centre near Kyiv. Source: EPA / SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an annual "special event of respect" to celebrate the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in Ukraine. Meanwhile, shelling in Russian-controlled Donetsk has resulted in at least one death and 13 injuries. And jailed American journalist, Evan Gershkovich, has been formally charged with espionage by Russia.

