UN calls for a truce as Israel expands ground operations in Gaza

TRANSCRIPT:





Explosions light up the sky in northern Gaza.





And when the morning comes, rescuers search through the rubble of houses destroyed by airstrikes, looking for anyone who might have been killed - or survived.





The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now passed 7,300, with Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari from Israeli's Defence confirming air and land forces now preparing for a bigger ground offensive.





"In addition to the attacks that we carried out in recent days, ground forces are expanding their activity this evening. The IDF is acting with great force on all levels to achieve the objectives of the war."





The Rear Admiral says the air force is conducting extensive strikes on infrastructure.





Hagari alleges that Hamas militants are hiding in tunnels under a hospital in the Gaza Strip.





"We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide there after the massacre of October 7th. Hamas uses Shifa Hospital as a shield for Hamas terror infrastructure. Hamas wages war from hospitals. By operating from these hospitals, Hamas not only endangers the lives of Israeli civilians, but also exploits innocent Gazan civilians as human shields. Shifa is not the only hospital, it is one of many."





Hamas political official Ezzat El-Reshiq has denied those allegations, and says the group is ready for the invasion.





There's reports rockets are still being fired from Gaza, according to Deputy Commander Dany Geva, who says they hit a building in Tel Aviv.





"In the Tel Aviv district there was one building hit in the last 24 hours, which is this one. How many rockets were launched? I cannot really tell you ."





The conflict has the United Nations and some of its members increasingly concerned.





The U-N has passed a motion calling for a truce to allow more humanitarian aid to be allowed through to Gaza.





United Nations Population Fund Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem says fuel, food, water and electricity are all running out.





"Convoys of humanitarian supplies are crossing into the territory, however, the scale and speed need to increase. Hospitals need to keep running and to remain safe havens. Hospitals and health facilities are a lifeline for people who are most vulnerable, including pregnant women."





Israel has reacted furiously to the UN resolution, with Ambassador Gilad Erdan calling it a dark day for the UN and for mankind.





Australia was among the 45 nations to abstain from the vote.





Australia's representative, James Larsen, says the resolution was incomplete.





"The resolution did not recognise the terror group Hamas as the perpetrator of the 7 October attack, and Australia again explicitly calls for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages. Moreover the United Nations Charter guarantees national sovereignty. We believe the General Assembly can affirm Israel's right to exist without denying longstanding and legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including to statehood. Aspirations which Australia supports."





Australia remains concerned about the security situation facing its citizens in the Middle East as the conflict continues to escalate.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong has urged the 15,000 Australians still in Lebanon to consider leaving "via the first available option" amid fears the conflict between Israel and Hamas will spread.





Defence Minister Richard Marles has backed up that message on Channel 9.





"This is a volatile situation, and we have an anxiety about it escalating. We obviously hope it doesn't and that this is confined to Israel and Gaza. But we have a significant Australian population who live in Lebanon."





There are also simmering tensions at home over expressions of solidarity for those killed in Gaza.





Labor frontbencher Tony Burke has expressed his support for the raising of the Palestinian flag in his electorate by Canterbury-Bankstown Council, which says it will remain in place until there is a ceasefire.





Mr Burke has called the move groundbreaking.





"Until the council made that decision, there was nowhere in Australia where those colours were being acknowledged as worthy of grieving."





But his comments have been criticised by Jewish community leaders like Alex Ryvchin from the Executive Council of Australia Jewry.





"Every death is not the same. And the death of 1400 people [[in Israel]] slaughtered in their homes, subjected to rape and torture and burning and every manner of unnatural death, is not the same as the army of a civilised nation doing what it needs to do to save its hostages."





Meanwhile Australian national security officials are concerned about the local impact of what's happening in Gaza.





Security agencies have not found evidence of planned violence associated with protests in Australia over the Middle East conflict.



