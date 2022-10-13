SBS News In Depth

UN displays strongest opposition yet to Russia's invasion

Trucks queueing for the ferry connecting Crimean peninsula and Russia at the Kerch Strait

Trucks queueing for the ferry connecting Crimean peninsula and Russia at the Kerch Strait

Published 13 October 2022 at 8:30pm
By Claire Slattery
The United Nations General Assembly has called on Russia to revoke its annexation of four Ukrainian territories, condemning the move as illegal and a breach of international law. Russia has rejected the resolution, which comes as dozens of western nations also pledge increased arms support for Ukraine.

