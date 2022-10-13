UN displays strongest opposition yet to Russia's invasion

Trucks queueing for the ferry connecting Crimean peninsula and Russia at the Kerch Strait Source: AAP / AP
Published 13 October 2022 at 8:30pm
By Claire Slattery
Source: SBS News
The United Nations General Assembly has called on Russia to revoke its annexation of four Ukrainian territories, condemning the move as illegal and a breach of international law. Russia has rejected the resolution, which comes as dozens of western nations also pledge increased arms support for Ukraine.
