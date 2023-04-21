Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Philippo Grandi speaks to Omar Dehen of SBS Source: SBS News
In an exclusive interview with SBS, Philippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, says he is navigating record high displacements, and what he calls the 'intensification' of conflicts and crises. He told SBS's Omar Dehen that he wants to see Australia's refugee intake programs expanded.- a commitment he says Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made, during talks both men described as "positive".
