UN measures the misery in Ukraine

Martin Griffiths, United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief. Source: AP / Bebeto Matthews/AP
Published 7 December 2022 at 3:11pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
The Ukrainian president has visits a hospital in Kharkiv on national armed forces day, as the United Nations releases its estimated civilian death toll for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Published 7 December 2022 at 3:11pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Share