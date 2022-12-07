SBS News In Depth

UN measures the misery in Ukraine

United Nations-Russia-Ukraine

Martin Griffiths, United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief. Source: AP / Bebeto Matthews/AP

Published 7 December 2022 at 3:11pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Tom Canetti
The Ukrainian president has visits a hospital in Kharkiv on national armed forces day, as the United Nations releases its estimated civilian death toll for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

