UN meets to address Black Sea Grain Initiative suspension

TURKEY UN RUSSIA UKRAINE GRAIN EXPORT

epa10258495 Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, 22 October 2022. A safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia to export Ukrainian grain on 22 July 2022 in Istanbul. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has risen the number of inspection teams due to increase of number of waiting ships in Istanbul. EPA/ERDEM SAHIN Source: EPA / ERDEM SAHIN/EPA

Published 1 November 2022 at 11:33am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

The UN Security Council has met to discuss Russia's suspension of Ukrainian grain shipments through the Black Sea. Moscow has increased its targeting of Ukraine's infrastructure leaving many without food and power in Kyiv and other major cities, and Norway raises its security alert level.

