UN recommends Great Barrier Reef listed as 'endangered'

Bleached coral in the Townsville-Whitsunday management area of the Great Barrier Reef

Bleached coral in the Townsville-Whitsunday management area of the Great Barrier Reef Source: AAP / C. Jones

Published 29 November 2022 at 5:18pm
By Omar Dehen
The Federal Government has criticised a recommendation by the United Nations that the Great Barrier Reef be added to its endangered list of World Heritage Sites. The report, taken when the previous Morrison government was in power, found serious risks from climate change, coral bleaching, and water quality, are increasing threats. It says Commonwealth and Queensland governments must take 'ambitious, rapid and sustainable action'.

