UN says Australia is 'failing to uphold obligations' on prisoner rights

Jorge Aroche is the CEO of the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors Source: SBS News / SBS

Published 24 October 2022 at 7:51pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:55pm
By Tina Quinn
The United Nations has criticised Australia for failing to uphold its obligations under an international convention protecting the rights of prisoners and people in detention. Representatives from the UN arrived in Australia earlier this month to inspect various places of detention. But they were denied entry to multiple prisons in New South Wales, resulting in the UN cutting its trip short.

