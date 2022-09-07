SBS News In Depth

UN says drought-hit Somalia on brink of famine

Displacement And Famine In Drought Hit Somalia

A mother with her babies who are being treated for severe acute malnutrition in Mogadishu. Credit: Ed Ram/Getty Images

Published 7 September 2022 at 12:19pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Tags
Africa

Somalia is on the brink of famine, and the United Nations is urgently appealing for more international aid to save thousands of lives. Over 700 children have already died at nutrition centres. Aid organisations say many more people have died in their parched communities, or during exhausting treks to get help.

