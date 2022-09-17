UN to investigate after hundreds of bodies discovered in Ukraine

epa10188627 Forensic technicians carry a body bag during exhumation works at a graves site near Izyum, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 16 September 2022. A mass burial site was found after Ukrainian troops recaptured the town of Izyum. According to the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, the burial site, one of the largest in a recaptured city so far, counts more than 440 separate graves. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK Source: EPA / OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA