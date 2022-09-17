SBS News In Depth

UN to investigate after hundreds of bodies discovered in Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

epa10188627 Forensic technicians carry a body bag during exhumation works at a graves site near Izyum, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 16 September 2022. A mass burial site was found after Ukrainian troops recaptured the town of Izyum. According to the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, the burial site, one of the largest in a recaptured city so far, counts more than 440 separate graves. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK Source: EPA / OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2022 at 7:02pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

The United Nations is sending a team of investigators to eastern Ukraine after authorities there said they had uncovered hundreds of bodies outside the eastern city of Izyum. Some officials are reporting some of those found had their hands tied behind their backs and they had been buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces.

Published 17 September 2022 at 7:02pm
Presented by Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Marthas Vineyard Migrants

Democrat fury over Martha's Vineyard migrant 'stunt'

Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).png

Ukraine’s top pianist is here to help his homeland

Police Inspector Saba Mirza (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

'Women aren't valued' - concern over 'honour killings' amid Pakistan's floods

Lifeguards are seen close to a rip at Mermaid Beach, on the Gold Coast

Australia records worst year for drowning