UN urges demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

File photo - Members of the maintenance staff are pictured at the territory of the National training centre for maintenance staff of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Zaporizhzhia Region, eastern Ukraine, July 11, 2019. There was growing concern on Monday that the ongoing war in Ukraine could lead to serious damage at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station — a sprawling facility on Russian occupied ground that continues to function as the war rages around it. Russian emergency services released images of damage around the plant after both sides traded fresh accusations of shelling the compound. Photo by Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Smoliyenko Dmytro/Ukrinform/ABACA/PA