UN urges demilitarised zone around Ukraine nuclear power plant

Ukraine And Russia Accuse Each Other Of Shelling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

There was growing concern on Monday that the ongoing war in Ukraine could lead to serious damage at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station — a sprawling facility on Russian occupied ground that continues to function as the war rages around it. Russian emergency services released images of damage around the plant after both sides traded fresh accusations of shelling the compound.

Published 12 August 2022 at 12:46pm
By Hannah Kwon
Source: SBS News

Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for renewed shelling of the plant, and the UN Security Council met to discuss the potentially dangerous situation.

