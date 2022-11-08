United Nations Secretary-General warns world is on a "highway to climate hell"

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gives a press conference with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharifat the 2022 United Nations climate conference, COP27, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, South Sinai, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Hartwell) Source: AAP / Thomas Hartwell/AP
Published 8 November 2022 at 12:13pm
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
World leaders have heard perhaps the most alarming language yet from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, about the need to address climate change as quickly as possible. UN Chief Antonio Guterres used his opening address to the COP27 summit, to warn that the world is "on a highway to climate hell".
