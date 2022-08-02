SBS News In Depth

Ups and downs in the property market as rates rise again

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney Source: Rick Rycroft/AP

Published 2 August 2022 at 8:15pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News

The RBA decision to lift interest rates for the fourth time this year is expected to have a negative impact on homeowners, but could be a positive change for those still looking to acquire property, and people with savings.

