Urgent and growing need in Syria and Türkiye is support for survivors: UN

TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

Australian team members inspect a collapsed building in Hatay city, Türkiye. Source: EPA / MARTIN DIVISEK

International aid continues to arrive in Türkiye and Syria as rescue crews search through the devastated parts of both countries. More than 37,000 people are now confirmed dead and rescue operations to find more survivors are rapidly coming to a close.

