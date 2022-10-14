US January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump to testify

Pro-Trump protesters inside the US Capitol building. On January 6, 2021, Pro-Trump supporters and far-right forcesflooded Washington DC to protest Trump's election loss. Hundreds breached the U.S. Capitol Building, aproximately 13 were arrested and one protester was killed. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Sipa USA) Credit: Michael Nigro/Sipa USA
Published 14 October 2022 at 3:12pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
Former United States President Donald Trump will be subpoened to testify before the house committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. Describing Mr Trump as "the central player" in the insurrection, the Committee voted unanimously for him to be compelled to give evidence and be accountable for his actions. If he doesn't, he could face criminal charges and imprisonment.
