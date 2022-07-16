SBS News In Depth

US President Joe Biden holds talks with Saudi King and Crown Prince in an effort to reset ties

SBS News In Depth

US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden is under fire for his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Source: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2022 at 1:11pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

During the meeting, Mr Biden raised issues including the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, human rights, the war in Yemen and crude oil.

Published 16 July 2022 at 1:11pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

There are 2.65 million unpaid carers in Australia, and many of them are young people looking after their family members

Funding boost for programs supporting young carers of people with mental illness

Indonesia G20 Finance Ministers Meeting

G20 finance ministers meet amid global crisis

All quiet at the site of noisy protests earlier in the week (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

Sri Lanka's embattled President Rajapaksa has formally resigned

Too much video gaming can lead to behavioural issues (SBS).jpg

Researchers find three per cent of teens could be affected by Internet Gaming Disorder