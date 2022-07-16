US President Joe Biden holds talks with Saudi King and Crown Prince in an effort to reset ties
US President Joe Biden is under fire for his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Source: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Published 16 July 2022 at 1:11pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
During the meeting, Mr Biden raised issues including the brutal murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, human rights, the war in Yemen and crude oil.
Published 16 July 2022 at 1:11pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share