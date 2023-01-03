US-provided missiles used in Makiivka barracks attack

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
The Makiivka base was hit by four HIMARS rockets Source: Getty / JAM STA ROSA
Published 3 January 2023 at 12:21pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
The Russian military has made a rare public acknowledgment that dozens of its troops have been killed in a Ukrainian missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said 63 of its soldiers died in a military barracks in Makiivka, drawing criticism from Russian nationalist bloggers.
