US-provided missiles used in Makiivka barracks attack

The Makiivka base was hit by four HIMARS rockets

The Makiivka base was hit by four HIMARS rockets Source: Getty / JAM STA ROSA

Published 3 January 2023 at 12:21pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
The Russian military has made a rare public acknowledgment that dozens of its troops have been killed in a Ukrainian missile strike. Russia's defence ministry said 63 of its soldiers died in a military barracks in Makiivka, drawing criticism from Russian nationalist bloggers.

